Are Officials Calling Games a Certain Way for Raiders Rival?
The Las Vegas Raiders AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs have fired on all cylinders this season. The Chiefs took their first loss of the season in Week 11 but are once again Super Bowl favorites.
NFL fans all season have been talking about the NFL officials in games with the Chiefs. Many fans believe when the Chiefs are playing, the officials call the game a certain way. And they give the Chiefs favorable calls.
The officiating has not been consistent all season.
One NFL official has cause major controversy that involves the Chiefs. NFL official Sarah Thomas met with Taylor Swift before a Chiefs game she was officiating.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed a mistake made by an NFL Official on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Anytime they [Chiefs] get a close call that affects the game, and they win, you are going to get people complaining that the league is rigging it for the Chiefs," said Hladik. "Sarah Thomas met Taylor Swift who was at the game and either asked for a picture or some type of Facetime with her family to show her that she met Taylor Swift ... People were saying this was not the best look for a ref. People are going to be questioning professionalism. I do not think it has any impact on the game. But it is an interesting wrinkle like I said. The Chiefs have gotten the benefit of some close calls."
"There are just some things you do not do because even though you know you are not doing anything wrong, you do not even want the appearance of doing anything wrong," said Carpenter. "To me I do not think she rigged it. I am not saying she is. I just think it was a dumb move. And I think the NFL has to do something because you cannot have it ... There are some things you do not do, not because you are wrong or am wrong. You just do not do it because you avoid the appearance of impropriety. Especially at the referee level."
