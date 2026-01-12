Young Eagles Fan Tells Local News Where He Wants A.J. Brown and Kevin Patullo to Go
The Eagles season is over after a loss to the 49ers on Sunday. It was a long season that featured what sounded like some very unhappy players and ended with A.J. Brown struggling and then avoiding the media and fans calling for the job of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.
Both those storylines were featured on Philadelphia's 6abc on Sunday night as reporter Briana Smith spoke with a young fan who just had his Christmas ruined. Asked by Smith if he'd have rather received coal than Eagles' playoff tickets after sitting through the loss the young fan said, "Yeah, probably." And then he went in on Brown and Patullo.
"I'm feeling two of two things," said the young fan. "A., I want A.J. Brown packing his bags and I want him somewhere else that is not here. I love you A.J., but you can't make those drops in that game. And I also want Kevin Patullo flipping burgers at the local McDonald's or something. I don't care."
There's a potential out in Brown's contract after next season so it will be interesting to see if he's one of the players who isn't on the roster next season. Especially with all that transpired this season.
Patullo, who has been coaching for nearly two decades, is unlikley to end up in fast food, but with all the team's offensive struggles this year, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was looking for a new position this offseason.