Biggest Remaining Questions for Raiders Ahead of Season Opener
The Las Vegas Raiders begin the 2024 season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in less than two weeks.
The Raiders, led by Coach Antonio Pierce, are riding into the season off of a strong close to the 2023 season. Can they maintain that momentum as they begin Pierce’s first full season in charge?
The Raiders had one of the most interesting offseasons in the league. They doubled down on an improved defense by adding star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and held a quarterback battle that Gardner Minshew II eventually won.
As Las Vegas looks to return to the postseason, there are still unanswered questions about where this team is as a franchise.
Let’s look at three unanswered questions that the Raiders face before the beginning of the regular season.
Is the QB battle over? - The Raiders went with Minshew over Aidan O’Connell, but the door may not be fully closed on O’Connell’s chances of seeing the field.
O’Connell started ten games for the Raiders in his rookie season, throwing eight touchdowns and no interceptions in the final four games. For being a fourth-round rookie with little experience before Pierce took over, O’Connell performed well.
The battle between Minshew and O’Connell ended in the second preseason game, where O’Connell threw a pick-six. Minshew won the job, but not by a wide margin.
With O’Connell’s chemistry with his teammates and Minshew’s potentially short leash, there is a chance O’Connell will see the field at some point this season.
Can a CB2 emerge? - Jack Jones has been exceptional as the team’s top cornerback, but they need to find an answer across the field from him.
Second-year man Jakorian Bennett played the most on that side throughout training camp and preseason, but there could still be challengers for the spot.
Could Decamerion Richardson take snaps from Bennett? What about a veteran like Brandon Facyson? If Bennett cannot lock down the position, the Raiders need to find a permanent answer.
How good can Zamir White be? - White takes over as the Raiders’ lead back after Josh Jacobs’ departure.
White was excellent in the final four games of the season, rushing for 397 yards in those games, including two 100-yard rushing performances. Will he be able to maintain that production over an entire season?
The Raiders hired Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator. Getsy is a coach who engineered excellent run games with the Chicago Bears.
With a system that should help him and a great offensive line up front, White has a chance to be incredibly productive this season.
