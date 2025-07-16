This Raiders Veteran Faces a Critical Season
For the second consecutive season, Las Vegas Raiders veteran defensive end Malcolm Koonce essentially finds himself in a contract season.
The Raiders need to see more from Koonce and Koonce wants to prove he is back from his injury and ready to pick up where he left off two seasons ago.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently listed one player from every team that may be a franchise tag candidate. After signing essentially a one-year prove it deal, defensive end Malcolm Koonce could be the Raiders player to get the franchise tag in 2026.
"After an 8.0-sack breakout campaign in 2023, Malcolm Koonce missed all of 2024 after a preseason knee injury. The Buffalo product showed tremendous promise as a pass rusher in 2023, posting an impressive 15.7% pressure rate that ranked 20th among 109 edge rushers," Austin said.
"Koonce heads into the 2025 season on a prove-it deal, and he should be in for the most significant role of his career opposite four-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby. Given the attention Crosby commands, Koonce could benefit from advantageous one-on-one matchups.
"The projected franchise tag for edge rushers is between $26 and $28 million, which is likely too high for Koonce, but his ceiling is still an unknown as he heads into his fourth NFL season."
Following Organized Team Activities, Crosby explained how excited he is to not only return to the field himself, but how happy he was for Koonce's return. The Raiders need both players to stay healthy, and play up to their potential this upcoming season.
"I'm so excited. Malcolm [Koonce] is on his way back from the rehab and like I said before, Malcolm is literally one of the best teammates I've ever had. He's a great kid. He's all about ball, he loves football. And he's a worker, you know what I mean?" Crosby said.
"He's another guy, he reminds me of Brock [Bowers] in that way; he's not going to talk your ear off, he's a quiet kid, super humble, came from nothing and just shows up to work every day with the mindset to get better and just constantly asking questions. So, more guys you got like Malcolm Koonce, like I said, again, you're going to have a chance. So, I missed him, like I said, he's the best running mate I've ever had, and I can't wait for him to be back on the field."
