Unhappy WR Would Fit Well with the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are likely open to any and all options of how to improve their team this upcoming season.
Tom Viera of USA TODAY believes the Raiders could be a landing spot for veteran wide receiver Jauan Jennings.
"The Raiders are rebuilding after hiring Pete Carroll and trading for Geno Smith. It won't be easy to contend in the AFC West in 2025, but they could challenge for a playoff spot. Carroll has notoriously leaned on the ground game, and Las Vegas is primed to do so after selecting Ashton Jeanty sixth overall. Kyle Shanahan has lauded Jennings' ability to block," Viera said.
"Among receivers with at least 200 snaps on run plays in 2024, Jennings ranked No. 1 in blocking per Pro Football Focus.
"Tight end Brock Bowers is expected to lead the team in targets while Jakobi Meyers operates out of the slot. Las Vegas could excel by adding a perimeter receiver like Jennings to pair with second-round rookie Jack Bech."
Earlier this offseason, Carroll noted that the Raiders will continue considering adding veteran players when it makes sense for them to do so.
“You’re either competing or you're not. We ain’t letting up now. You saw that we just signed a guy, or got a guy committed yesterday, and we're going to keep working it. There's no time to
turn away from having a chance to get a little bit better. So, we'll be on it," Carroll said.
“We started the whole thing out there looking for the right people to compete with and to make sure that we throughout all of the opportunities that we could face, that we would exhaust them to find the right guys. And we found some real success in the second half of the draft, in free agency, in every opportunity that we could we tried to figure out how to make us better, and really, to do that, we had to find the right competitors. And that was our focus.
"And Johnny [Spytek] and I are totally arm-in-arm in figuring that out here. Every opportunity we've had so far, we feel like we've exhausted the best shot to get the toughest, most physical guys that love the game, that it's so important too, that it’s more important than anything in their life but their families. That's what we've been digging into. It's the same thing we went about it in that manner there. And so, the proof is in us putting it together."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.