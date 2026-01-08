The Latest Update on Raiders' Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raidersgo as Maxx as Crosby goes.

Latest Crosby Update

From the very first week of the season, through the season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders were ravaged by injuries this season. While most of those injuries naturally kept players from playing, Las Vegas' front office was forced to decide on Crosby's case.

Crosby appeared in nearly every game for Las Vegas this season, playing through knee issues most of the time. However, Crosby either missed practice or practiced on a limited basis to reduce wear and tear on his knees. With two weeks left in the season, the Raiders took no chances and sat Crosby.

Carroll and the Raiders placed Crosby on injured reserve with two games remaining in the season. As Spytek alluded to, Crosby was reportedly unhappy with that decision. The Raiders did what was in Crosby's best long-term interest.

After Carroll was fired, the Raiders' General Manager, John Spytek, addressed Crosby's relationship with the team following the decision to end his season. Spytek seemed to confirm what was widely reported about Crosby's response.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players,” Spytek said.

“In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

Crosby shared the news of a successful meniscus surgery on Wednesday. It is the second consecutive season Crosby has been shut down early due to injury. Las Vegas must protect its most productive player and face of the franchise. Crosby recently shared his thoughts on Carroll's firing.

#Raiders star Maxx Crosby has meniscus surgery, and recovery begins. pic.twitter.com/eXhCG0CGXS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2026

"Unfortunately, this thing didn't work out the way we expected it. But he's done an incredible job and had an incredible career. He was always awesome to me. Still going to have that relationship regardless. Had a lot of coaches in my time, to say the least, but all of those coaches, you take something from them, you learn something from them," Crosby said.

"I wish him the best. Like I said, he was always incredible to me and treated me amazing. So, big shoutout to coach Pete. We'll see what happens next."

