Raider Nation's Worries Understandable Heading into Week 2
As the Las Vegas Raiders head into their Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, most of Raider Nation is out of patience already and concerned with the trajectory of this team.
Yes, we could sit here and say it is just one game. We still have a long season ahead for every team. But Raider Nation has grown accustomed to the year-in and year-out disappointment that the team gives them.
It is fair and understandable where Raider Nation is coming from. They are one of the most loyal fanbases in the NFL. They pay a lot of money to support the Raiders.
And after the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, they are starting to get the "here we go again," feeling again.
The Raiders will have an uphill battle against the Ravens, who are Super Bowl contenders. Las Vegas will need to show that it can play clean football and make adjustments on both sides of the ball to show some life, not only in this game but also as the season continues.
Our own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed Raider Nation's concerns on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think the call for patience from my side is because I need to fair," Carpenter said. "I totally understand why Raider fans, right now, are nervous. I get that. I think it is legit. That is why you are a fan. But I do not want you to think my tapping of the breaks on my end is that I do not see it. It is totally there. But seasons are 17 games for a reason. There is correction. ... Let's wait and see the adjustments that the Raiders make. I think the Raiders could make real adjustments and lose a very close game in Baltimore. I do not think it is going to be a blowout. ... I think Baltimore is better than the Bolts. The Raiders should have beat the Bolts. I think, if the Raiders make the adjustments they should make, that it is going to be an extremely competitive game."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE