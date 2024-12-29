Raiders' HC Antonio Pierce Speaks on Saints Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders want another taste of victory in Week 17. The Raiders will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints. Both teams are having similar seasons. The Saints have dealt with injuries all year like the Raiders have at key positions. But both teams want to finish the season off strong.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi both want to make their case on why they should be back next season leading their respective teams. Pierce knows this game will not be easy to win especially in New Orleans. Pierce knows from his days as a player that New Orleans always makes it difficult for opposing teams when they are in the Superdome.
Both teams head into the matchup with the defense being the best unit.
"I think defensively, just the way they're playing, playing hard," said Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. "You can tell they're well coached up front. That front seven really good with the linebackers and that D-line. They got some ball hawks obviously in the secondary with Kool-Aid [McKinstry] and Honey Badger [Tyrann Mathieu] there. And I think offensively, this is a scheme that we're familiar with and you see throughout the entire league. Some explosive players there depending on who's in and out of the lineup. And I think the best thing about them is when you watch them, I mean, they're competing at a high level. You can tell their coach is doing a great job. [Darren] Rizzi is doing a good job getting those guys motivated and ready to play each and every week."
The Saints are coming off their worst performance on the season on both sides of the ball. They got shut out on Monday Night Football in Week 16. They became the only team to get shut out this season. So, you know this team will be ready to go on Sunday.
The Raiders are coming off a win. They are looking to win their second game in a row. With a win, the Raiders will have their first winning streak of the season. These players want to put on a good showing as well because they know Raider Nation is going to show up on the road.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE