Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Three Christmas Gifts for the Raiders!
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) find themselves in the midst of a dissapointing 2024 season, and while the season has yielded many more questions than answers now is no time to quit.
That point couldn't have been proven more true than in the Silver and Black getting a win on Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we look at three presents that the Silver and Black need to find under their Christmas tree this year.
You can learn that those three presents are, when you watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders have been blessed to have several seasoned veterans who are playing well on the field and making a tremendous impact off of it.
One such player is RB Ameer Abdullah who shined this past weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Coach Antonio Pierce was asked about him, and his impact on Monday and here is a transcript of those questions and his thoughts on the former Nebraska Cornhusker star.
Q: Yesterday, Ameer Abdullah said that a win like this really helps the young players trust the process. Can you just talk about the veteran leadership Ameer provides? And also, is it easier to help guys trust the process with a win like this?
Coach Pierce: "Well, with Ameer [Abdullah], I'll just say this, man, coming in this season probably the third or fourth running back. More thinking about special teams/returner. Gets the opportunity and all he's done is make the most out of it. I think every time he touched the ball, something good happens for us. Probably has one of our longest runs of the season, going back to that Denver game in Week five. He's from the South, he has a real good presence about himself. Speaks well to the team when he has spoken. And does a good job just around the locker room being positive. The question about the young guys and winning, I think it's just like I talked about, all that hard work. You make these guys understand, look, it doesn't matter, win, lose or draw, just like today, they're all in there working out and lifting. You do the same thing. It's a process. You just go with it, and at the end of the day, we count the chips and see how many wins we get at the end of the season."
Q: Ameer Abdullah is like one of those baseball players that brings all his various gloves to the to the field. Maybe not anything stands out, but he's doing a little bit of everything. What does that mean to have a player like that? And what kind of example is that for a young player, that you can have a nice career by doing a lot of different things?
Coach Pierce: "Well, one, look at how he takes care of his body. He's 30 plus years old. He's one of the quicker running backs we have in our room. You can put him in on early downs, you can put him in third down and actual protection, and obviously get him out there in the routes. And then, hell, he's out there on special teams. So, what I think it shows a lot of our guys, as your career goes on, you got to find your way, right? And you might become a Swiss army knife, which that's what he is for us right now. And you might have a role this way as a rookie, and then third year goes this, and you never know in your career how it goes. Everybody's career is different, but I think he's a great example of somebody that's kind of bounced around with some teams, and he's found his niche here."
