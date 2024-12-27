REPORT: Raiders' Road Trip to New Orleans Could be Costly
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their first win in months after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday at home. Although the Raiders were battling the New York Giants for the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, they needed a win to stop the bleeding of a problematic past 10 weeks.
Sunday against the Jaguars, the Raiders played complimentary football for the entire game, for the first time this season. It led to a much-needed win for the Raiders in front of their home crowd at Allegiant Stadium.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News recently released his predictions for each game in Week 17, and he believes the Raiders will fall short against the New Orleans Saints. Iyer predicted the Saints to win by a score of 20-17.
"This was supposed to be a Derek Carr revenge game," Iyer said. "Now, it's two teams that have much to figure out at quarterback next season. The Saints have a little more punch with interim coach Darren Rizzi than the Raiders have with former interim coach Antonio Pierce."
The Raiders' matchup with the Saints is truly a tossup, as both teams have been riddled with injuries. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce spoke about how different the Raiders' lockerroom was after the game.
Specifically, Raiders owner Mark Davis appeared in the locker room after the Raiders beat the Jaguars to congratulate the players. This proved that the Raiders are not tanking.
"Yeah, it's cool," Pierce said. "Me and Will [Kiss] were just talking about it. I don't know if I've seen that from here. Normally, we're in my office waiting to talk. I was wondering and waiting for him, and didn't know where he was at. But it was kind of really cool to hear about. I didn't witness that because we were doing some other stuff.
"I think it's always great when the owner has his presence and shows his presence to his team, to his organization, to his staff, his players. The appreciation, from what I heard, some handshakes, some highs and some smiles, and some congratulations. That always goes a long way."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE