Are Raiders Catching Saints at the Right Time?
The Las Vegas Raiders are set the square off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The Raiders had a change of pace of what they've been used to this season, ending their 10-game losing streak by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the Saints performance in Week 16, does this matchup favor Las Vegas?
The Raiders finished the game with the Jaguars defeating them by the score of 19-14. The Raiders did a whole lot more scoring than the Saints did in their clash with the Green Bay Packers, becoming the only team on the NFL season to be shut out.
The Saints' quarterback, Spencer Rattler, did not live up to the holiday hype for their game with the Packers, finishing with 153 passing yards, throwing one interception, and was sacked three times for a total of 24 yards for loss.
The Saints defense also showed signs of weakness that Green Bay pounced on. The Saints' defense was unable to hold the Packers off the board in any quarter of the game, but it was the second quarter that put the nail in the coffin for New Orleans.
While the Raiders' offense is no Green Bay Packers, they did seem to find more confidence on their side of the football, as quarterback Aidan O'Connell was able to find a way to end the dreadedly long losing streak.
The Raiders rushing game still showed its issues, only gaining 69 yards between four players, but it was offensive contributors in tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and veteran Ameer Abdullah that led the way for the Black and Silver.
Both the Raiders and the Saints will have nothing to lose going into Week 17, as they are both eliminated from playoff contension. That does not mean that head coaches Antonio Pierce (Raiders) and Darren Rizzi (Saints) aren't going to lead their men into battle expecting to add another loss to their record.
While the Saints have outplayed the Raiders in every aspect of the game this season, any team after getting shut out may have a loss of confidence, which the Raiders have after their third victory of the year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.