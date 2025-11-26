3 Key Things Pete Carroll Said as Raiders Prepare for Chargers

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road this Sunday. It will be a rematch between both team, as the Chargers defeated the Raiders earlier in the season, essentially beginning the spiral the Raiders are currently in the thick of.

The Raiders fired Chip Kelly shortly after their loss to the Cleveland Browns. They hope Greg Olson can help turn things around in a hurry. However, it may be unrealistic to expect Olson to do something that appears nearly impossible behind a porous offensive line.

Here are three key things Carroll had to say about the Chargers and how the Raiders match up.

On Takeaways From First Chargers Game

Coach Carroll: "Yeah, that was a good ball game that we got big played. You remember the big touchdown pass that made a difference. It was a close game, hard fought, and we saw the running back; he's legit, and so we feel like we have a good sense for them. They probably feel the same about us."

Carroll has said the Raiders are close throughout the season, and he is pointing out similar here. With that said, the Raiders only scored three second-half points in that 20-9 loss, and that early-season game was a clear sign of the trouble to come.

On the Chargers' Loss to the Jaguars

Coach Carroll: "Yeah, they played a dominant football game. I mean, all aspects, from the opening kickoff all the way throughout, they were just on their stuff. And it was really impressive. They ran the ball really well as the day went on, but they took advantage of opportunities. And God, it was really a great football game for those guys. They got to be happy as heck about that against such a good club."

Carroll is talking about the Jaguars here, but it is still interesting to read into his thought process. He is detailing how the last game the Chargers played -- before their Week 12 bye -- was a manhandling from the Jaguars, and how the run game set it up. Look for Carroll to likely hope to do the same this weekend in the form of an emphasized run game.

Why the Raiders Have Been Pass-Heavy

Coach Carroll: "Scores have a lot to do with that, yeah. Falling behind, that's what gets that in that kind of slant. Look what happened to these guys, the Chargers last week, and their ball game. The same thing, because we both would like to run the football, but you go down 14 and 17, it's really hard to stay with that."

Carroll has always been a run-first coach at heart, and it is hard to say that differences between how he and former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly wanted to run the football weren't a major reason their union failed.

