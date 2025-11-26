Once Without One, the Raiders' Identity Has Been Confirmed

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season has been unfathamable in several ways, primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

Ranking the Raiders

The Raiders are 2-9, having lost nine of their last 10 games. Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns while showing little life on offense confirmed the Raiders are one of the worst teams in the league. Eric Edholm of CBS Sports believes they are more than just one of the worst teams.

He believes the Raiders are the worst team in the league, even behind the Tennessee Titans, who the Raiders beat earlier this season.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Look, Raiders fans, I'm sorry. I truly wish I knew what to tell you here -- that it will be all right eventually -- but I just can't in good conscience do that. I hate lying, and right now, this Las Vegas operation is just non-functional on the whole. Thatfinished Sunday with one of his better passing totals of the season is truly remarkable," Edholm said.

"If you tuned into the game briefly, it's a safe bet you saw Geno getting blasted, with the veteran quarterback taking a whopping 10 sacks on the day. Add in a bushel of penalties and some horrendous tackling on defense, and it was just a putrid Raiders effort against the Browns. Las Vegas might need to ctrl-alt-delete this thing again in the offseason.

The Raiders' offense not only failed to take any steps forward in their development, they took steps backwards. After 11 games and the firing of Chip Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator, there was no more denying Las Vegas' offense was nowhere near close to playing sound football.

On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll elaborated on the decision to move on from Kelly. Las Vegas will now turn to Greg Olson to call plays for the offense. The Raiders can only do so much with the roster that they have, but firing Kelly was one of those things. Carroll made the right choice.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) attempts to get past Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I hate that we had to do this at this time. This is just uncharted waters, basically, but we worked for a long time trying to come together and communicating so it fits the style of play that we want to play with,” Carroll said.

“And we didn't quite get it done, and I could feel it coming, and I was working at it, and Chip [Kelly] was working at it, and he's been a phenomenal coach, and his past is extraordinary of all the things he's accomplished, but at this time, I just felt like we needed to take the next step, and we were kind of staying the same and staying the same, and so it wasn't good enough for our fans and for our guys. And so, that's why we made the move."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE