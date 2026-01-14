How Raiders Are Leaving No Stone Unturned in Coaching Search

The Las Vegas Raiders' search for a new head coach will continue as the team conducts due diligence by interviewing candidates with diverse coaching experience. Desperate for improvement, the Raiders' 3-14 season forced the front office's hand.

Las Vegas hopes its next head coach can officially begin turning things around.

Search Continues

The Raiders spent most of last week conducting initial interviews. Las Vegas has candidates with a range of coaching experience and pedigrees on the list. That list will continue to grow until the Raiders select their head coach and other teams do the same.

According to league insider Tom Pelissero, "Packers DC Jeff Hafley interviews today for the Tennessee Titans head coaching job — the start of a busy week for Hafley, who also will interview with the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins," Pelissero said.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following the Raiders ' decision to fire Pete Carroll, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what he will look for in potential coaching candidates. As the Raiders prepare to hire their fourth coach in as many seasons, Spytek and Tom Brady must get the hire right.

“We want to define what it means to be a Raider. We want people that are excited to be a Raider. We think that this is an exciting job, and we want people where it means a little bit more to be a Raider. I think when we can find that, we can find those people that are dying to stay here, dying to come here, dying not to leave here, then that success with some stability will be created,” Spytek said.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind."

Las Vegas has a long way to go to turn things around. Building out the roster is one thing, but before that happens, the Raiders must secure a head coach who can handle the challenge. Las Vegas must find a head coach who fully understands what comes with the job and how unique the position is.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE