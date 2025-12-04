The 1 Area Raiders' Offense Has Avoided Disaster

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been an eyesore for most of this season and last season. The unit has struggled with injuries, poor coaching, and poor play by its players. Still, there are a few bright spots. Las Vegas' offense is still a work in progress 12 games into the season.

Carroll Continues to Trust Staff

Under Carroll, the Raiders' offense has struggled, but the unit has done a solid job of going for it on fourth down at the right time. Although the Raiders have not executed those fourth-down attempts very well, Las Vegas' coaching staff has shown they at least know when to go for it.

On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised his coaching staff for helping make the right decision at the right time. Carroll credited the Raiders' Assistant Quarterbacks Coach and Game Coordinator, Nate Carroll, with helping lead the way.

"Yes, it has. It definitely has over the years, and it helps to have somebody that has good feel for that, and Nate's [Carroll] really good at doing that, and he handles that in connection with the coaches,” Carroll said.

“They're involved in it, but yet they don't have the say, but we take their input when we can, but that's how we work it out and we feel pretty clean. I didn't know where we were, but I know we're very comfortable with the process and the situations. We've been through a million of them."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Carroll noted how much preparation goes into the coaching staff, making sure they are ready for any circumstances a game can present. Carroll's many years in the National Football League and the new wave of analytics have helped him and his staff make the right decision more often than not.

"Well, it depends. We try to get through everything we can think of, and when we can predetermine how we would go, then it's a matter of when the opportunity arises, you capture what the thinking is, and then you go ahead and make the call,” Carroll said.

"And there are some gut situations in here, and for years and years and years, that's how I did it. I did it right from the gut, and now we have a nice group and nice connection. Ryan Paganetti helps us in a big way as well. And so, I feel like we're really well prepared, and whatever happens, we feel pretty confident about making the choices."

