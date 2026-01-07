Carroll's Firing Leads to New Perspective on Raiders' Adams, Others

The Las Vegas Raiders have all kinds of decisions to make. Las Vegas' 3-14 campaign has left the Raiders with a world of possibilities. However, they must do what they can to keep and let go of the correct players.

The Raiders signed Jamal Adams last offseason after Pete Carroll was hired. Adams had a productive career before signing with Las Vegas but had not played a full season since 2018. That changed this season when he played all 17 games in Las Vegas and was serviceable, if not slightly above it.

Watch Adams discuss below.

Las Vegas ' decision to move on from Pete Carroll will raise understandable questions about the players on short contracts who were signed because of their prior relationship to Carroll. Adams is one of those players. He showed the ability to be productive at several positions this season.

Carroll's firing adds to the coaching instability the Raiders have had over the past five seasons and beyond. Veteran players who performed well, on reasonable contracts like Adams, are definitely worth keeping around for a rebuilding team, regardless of Carroll's firing.

On Monday, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what he is looking for as the Raiders build out their new coaching staff and roster.

"Well, it's about team before self. It's about discipline. It's about accountability. It's about work ethic. Winning is fun, but it comes at a price, and it is required every day, otherwise this league is far too competitive," Spytek said.

"And he's felt it, I've felt it. You can feel like you're close, but if you're off by a couple different things, you can end up at three and 14, and we've got to put a process and a system in place that demands the best of our players, of our coaches, of our entire football operations, and really the entire building every day,”

“And I've been here a year now, I've got to know MD [Mark Davis], ownership. I know what the expectations are. I've got to know the building, I think, really well, and we've got a plan in place, and we're going to start working on it, and the goal is constant, meticulous improvement so that this organization and the Raider Nation can be proud when they walk into Allegiant Stadium."

Aside from landing the No. 1 pick in the draft, there is no way to spin the Raiders' 2025 season positively. They need a new head coach who can mesh well with this generation of players. They need an influx of talent on both sides of the ball. Spytek knows he has work to do.

"I'm not real happy right now at 3-14. I would just go back to I'm proud of those guys for them competing, and I think they're the right kind of guys, and they're about the right things. And my experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too,” Spytek said.

