What the Raiders Need to Truly Find Out Down the Stretch

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a forgettable season, to say the least. Still, there is plenty of value in their remaining games.

Looking for a Reason to Believe

The Raiders ' season has continued to go down the drain with each loss they add to their record. Las Vegas continues to lose games in eerily similar fashion. The Raiders' defense usually plays a serviceable game, while the offense sputters for four quarters, struggling to score points.

While the Raiders' offense fails to score points, the other team eventually scores more points than Las Vegas ' offense could on its best day. Rinse, wash and repeat. This has made it hard to believe they will figure something out in the last five weeks that they could not figure out in the first 12.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently analyzed each of the upcoming matchups this weekend around the National Football League. Prisco also made his predictions, and showed no faith in the Raiders as they will face one of the best teams in the league and a team that knows them well.

"The Broncos are playing consecutive road gams, but it doesn't matter here. The Raiders offense is awful and the line is even worse. The Broncos' defensive front will dominate this game and get turnovers that lead to short fields. The Broncos will keep rolling," Prisco said.

After losing 10 of their last 11 games, one of which was against the Broncos a few weeks ago, there is little reason for anyone outside of the Raiders orginization to believe in them over the next five weeks. It is on the Raiders' coaching staff to try to pull things together before the season wraps up.

Las Vegas made a slew of changes in the offseason. With only five games left in the 2025 season, it is fair to say that, for various reasons, nearly none of those moves worked out. The Raiders' offensive line has essentially derailed the whole season, as the trenches are where games are won and lost.

Games are won and lost in the trenches and that is where the Raiders are the weakest at offensively. Their offensive line is the biggest weakness on the team and rank near the bottom of the league. The unit has allowed 15 sacks in the last two weeks.

Smith has had his own issues that need to be fixed, but no quarterback in the league would be successful getting pressured and sacked as much as Smith does. Las Vegas' inability to protect Smith only makes their glaring roster issues even more noticeable on Sundays.

