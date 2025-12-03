This Harsh Truth Has Been Settled on Raiders' Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation is once again an issue. Las Vegas' front office believed they had finally solved the issue when they traded a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith. That trade has been far from effective through 12 games this season.

Raiders' Smith is Not the Same

The season has been a long and challenging one for the Raiders , as seemingly everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. No player has been more impacted by Las Vegas' poor roster construction than quarterback Geno Smith. The lack of an offensive line has nullified Las Vegas ' trade for Smith.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked every quarterback in the National Football League. He ranked Smith as the 29th-best quarterback in the league. Benjamin noted that the Raiders received a much different version of Smith than was advertised. Still, their problems go beyond just him.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The moxie of Smith's Seahawks tenure feels increasingly like a distant memory. But old friend Pete Carroll may well cling to him until the end, even as he sheds his maligned staff of top assistants," Benjamin said.

Following the Raiders' loss to the Chargers, Smith praised Greg Olson's ability to call plays on such a short notice.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“I thought Olly [Raiders Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson] did a tremendous job with a weeks’ notice of getting guys prepared, putting together a game plan,” Smith said.

“No one knows how hard it is to step into that role when you haven’t been all season. To have to speak new terminology, to try to get players involved in the game, things that obviously he’s done before but I thought he did a great job. I’m really appreciative of Coach Olly for that.”

As the leader of the offense, Smith took responsibility for the unit’s ability to score enough points. It is notable that the offense’s struggles to score are not hyperbole, they average the second-fewest points per game in the entire National Football League.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA;Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Las Vegas entered Sunday’s game against the Chargers tied for the fewest points per game, then scored one point less than their season average per game against the Chargers. Las Vegas' issues have more to do with the roster than coaching, which means they are likely to continue struggling.

“I think we all have to be more consistent. It starts with me. I’ve got to be a lot more consistent and do better for the guys. I’ve got to find a way to put up more points, help our defense out, give us leads so those guys can play with a lead,” Smith said.

