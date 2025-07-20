The Rams' Best-Case Scenario in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations heading into the 2025 season. Although they need a few things to go their way to go all the way, they have put themselves in the best possible position to be successful this upcoming season.
Los Angeles has put together a solid roster.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network believes a 13-4 regular season record is the best scenario for the Rams this upcoming season.
"The Los Angeles Rams gave the Philadelphia Eagles the toughest test of their Super Bowl run last postseason. Now adding Davante Adams to their supercharged offense alongside Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford, and Kyren Williams, they’re arguably better on paper than last year when they went 10-7," Infante said.
"Their young, talented defensive line gives the Rams plenty of upside on defense. The big question is their secondary, but they should generate pressure up front either way. If the defensive backs take the next step in 2025, they could be a powerhouse in the NFC."
Earlier this offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay noted what makes Stafford the glue that holds the Rams together.
"It's his ability to communicate, to connect, and then he listens to understand. You get around a lot of people and they're just telling you what they want, but he's got this really great way of having real clarity on what he's looking for, but an openness and a humility to be able to listen and work in coordination and man, that's where you inspire people to want to be able to work alongside you," McVay said.
"And he's done that with receivers. He does that with the offensive lineman. It's really whoever. And that's why I think when you're innately thrust into a leadership position, it's why when you talk to his teammates or coaches, everybody loves this guy. I've said it and I've referenced it a couple times.
"I remember a few years ago, Dan Orlovsky said, “He's got this great way to be one of the guys, but you also know he's the man at the same time. And that's a real fine line to be able to balance, but he does that authentically and organically with his personality. But he's got great communication, and he's put in so much work to have such an understanding of what it looks like to do this at a high clip."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!