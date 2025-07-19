Rams' Kobie Turner Has Revenge On His Mind
Kobie Turner is the most underrated defensive lineman in the entire country. Despite playing like a top-five player, acting as the tip of the spear for the Rams' defensive line, being one of the main reasons why the team seamlessly transitioned to life after Aaron Donald, Turner doesn't receive the attention and awards he's due.
The thing is, that doesn't matter to him. For a man so ferocious, he always carries a smile on his face but don't let his happy attitude decieve.
Turner, who made a recent appearance on NFL Network's The Insiders, spoke about the Rams' playoff loss to the Eagles and how it's fueling their pursuit of the Lombardi.
"Yeah. I mean, we're always training," stated Turner. "I've had that loss in the back of my mind for a while. Obviously, it's on to a new season and on to continue to progress, but I definitely have, I believe it's week three circled. I mean, even in the individual training right now, we're breaking down, okay, this is how some of the guys, some of the offensive linemen for the Eagles, this is how they block, and this is how we're going to defeat that."
"So, I mean, ultimately, the thing that really got us last year is there's a couple of big runs. We stopped the run for the most part, handled it really well, but a couple of those runs where we didn't fit it up right, where, you know, Saquon [Barkley] is able to get to the second level fast, and he's super dangerous there so at the end of the day, it's about getting Saquon down, and that's what we're going to do a lot better of this year, making sure that we stop the run, on the run and, I mean, you guys saw what happened when it gets to third and long situations, second and long situations, guys come to life. I mean, Verse came to life that game, crazy. Fiske came to life, and he left early, so I'm just super excited to be able to run that back."
"Obviously, those guys are Super Bowl champs, you know, they won it, they deserve it, whatnot. But this year is the new year, and, man, we definitely have that, that game circled. I definitely have that game circled, and I'm super excited to get another crack at those guys."
