The Los Angeles Rams' Talent is Undeniable
The Los Angeles Rams undoubtedly have one of the most talented rosters in the league this upcoming season.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top players in the National Football League. Wasserman ranked Verse as the 47th-best player in the league heading into the season.
"The 2024 campaign was only his rookie season, but Verse proved to be one of the league’s toughest edge defenders to block. His 81 total pressures trailed only Trey Hendrickson, and he earned grades above 80.0 as a pass rusher and run defender," Wasserman said.
"The one blemish was the 30% missed tackle rate in pass-rush situations, which kept him from converting more of those pressures into sacks."
The Rams hope Verse can build upon his rookie season, which was productive enough for him to take home the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Following Organized Team Activities, Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula explained that the Rams need Verse to be himself.
"It’s not really [about getting him to] elevate... we were just talking about it this morning. We don’t want him to put any extra pressure on himself, just like we talked about with Kobie Turner last year. You don’t have to replace [former Rams DL] Aaron Donald," Shula said.
"You don’t have to do anything else—just be the best version of yourself. That’s all we’re challenging him to do is understand his ops [opportunities] within the scheme of the defense, which we started to do in the middle of the season last year, and to just be himself. We’re not looking for any stats, not looking for anything else—just want him to play hard and be his best self every single day," Shula said.
It is said that players make the most significant jump between their first and second seasons in the league. Shula noted that he has already seen Verse's growth this offseason.
"I do. I think I see a more complete understanding of the defense. When you watch his individual drills with [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio], he does an excellent job. He’s playing fast all the time; you can tell he’s really taking the technique that Joe and [Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach] Giff [Smith] are teaching him and applying them on the field. I think things have slowed down for him a little bit, and he’s playing really fast right now."
