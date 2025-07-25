Rams to Benefit From Divisional Rival Contract Dispute
When looking ahead at the state of the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams stand out as one of the top teams in their division and are poised to make a deep playoff run. From their coaching staff to the players on their roster, this team is built for one last dance with Matthew Stafford leading the way.
The Seattle Seahawks may make their games interesting with Cooper Kupp out for revenge, but it's clear that this team has taken a step back from last season. The Arizona Cardinals are a wild card and may improve, but the Rams have proven they can mitigate the impact of Kyler Murray when it matters the most.
In division, it's clear that their biggest competition is the San Francisco 49ers. They benefit heavily from a weaker schedule after finishing last in the division last season, as well as their roster retaining most of their top-end talent.
However, it isn't as if they didn't lose major pieces in the off-season. Most notably, Deebo Samuel will no longer play for them, and he was a player their offense utilized in creative ways to maximize his skill set.
Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a season where he didn't look like the player he was on the field, and he only saw the field for a limited time as he suffered an injury that kept him out for the majority of their 2024 campaign.
Jauan Jennings, their reliable number two receiver, is participating in their training camp activities, but the 49ers and he are currently in a contract dispute, one that has his name circulating in trade rumors.
After Jennings, the next man up is Ricky Pearsall, who saw limited snaps in his rookie season. In his sophomore season, he'll be expected to step up and be a consistent player in their offensive game plan.
Their receiving department already took a hit when Samuel left, and if Jennings leaves the team, they'll have less help for Brock Purdy. The Rams' secondary is lacking star power, so less pressure on their backfield means they're better equipped to defend against the 49ers.
The Rams swept them last season and are looking to repeat that in 2025. If Jennings leaves, not only will the 49ers' receiver room be inexperienced, but Rams defenders will have less on their plates to worry about.
