Former Ram Praised for Best Individual Championship Game
The last time the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, it was in large part due to the heroics of Cooper Kupp. He had one of the most unforgettable wide receiver seasons in NFL history, capped off with a Super Bowl win and his winning Super Bowl MVP.
Of course, that's with all due credit to Matthew Stafford, who was giving him the ball and allowing him to go for so many yards. However, you don't win the Triple Crown receiving award based on how good your quarterback is; you win it based on how excellent you are on the field.
FOX Sports put out a list of the ten best individual performances in a championship since 2020 across all sports. Not only is Kupp on the list, but he's also the only representative of the NFL, as the only other mentions of football are at the college level.
"Kupp arguably had one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in the 2021 regular season, becoming the first player in 16 years to win the receiving triple crown (lead the league in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns)".
Kupp marks the second great wide receiver season that Stafford is responsible for, the first being Calvin Johnson and his record-setting season with the Detroit Lions. It's no coincidence that Stafford is responsible for both of them.
"But he arguably saved his best performance for last. The Rams' star receiver had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns in their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Kupp's first touchdown came in the second quarter, an 11-yard grab that gave the Rams a 13-3 lead at the time".
It's weird to think that in just a few short seasons, the Rams would let Kupp go and even give his number away, not even a full season after he left the team. He'll have an opportunity to enact his revenge against his former team as a member of the Seattle Seahawks next season.
"However, Los Angeles found itself trailing for much of the second half. With Cincinnati holding a 20-16 lead late in the fourth quarter, Kupp rushed for a seven-yard gain on a fourth-and-1 play before grabbing four receptions for 39 yards on Los Angeles' penultimate drive. The final catch was a one-yard touchdown grab that gave the Rams the lead with less than 1:30 remaining. To no surprise, Kupp wound up winning MVP of Super Bowl LVI".
There may never be another season like Kupp had in 2021 ever again. While it'll be impossible for them to replicate the success they had with Kupp, the Rams now have one of the top receiving trios in the NFL and are hoping to make it back to the Super Bowl in 2025, where they hope to win another one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and talk about Kupp.
Please let us know your thoughts on Kupp when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.