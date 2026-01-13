2 Stats Rams Should Know from Bears' Win Over Packers

The first week of the 2025 NFL playoffs has proven two things. One, postseason football is incredible. Outside of the New England Patriots' comfortable 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, every other game went down to the wire. Two, the NFC West is the best division the league has seen in a long time.



The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers all advanced past Wild Card Weekend. Three teams from the same division have made the Divisional Round of the playoffs just four times in NFL history since 1970: this year's NFC West, 2022's NFC East, 1997's NFC Central, and 1992's NFC East. Thanks to the Niners' upset over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams won't have to face a divisional foe until the Conference Championship. Instead, they'll face off with the two-seed Chicago Bears next round.



Rams will have to lean on Matthew Stafford



Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes against the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Josh Jacobs: 2.9 yards per carry



The Chicago Bears' defense was highly scrutinized ahead of their Wild Card matchup with the Green Bay Packers. It was understandable, considering they gave up 42 points to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 and were repeatedly gashed on the ground throughout the 2025 NFL season.



However, the Bears' run defense clamped down on the Packers' rushing attack on Wild Card Weekend. They allowed Josh Jacobs to gain just 55 yards on 19 carries, including a 13-yard gain. 96 percent of his yardage actually came on seven attempts. The rest were absolutely stuffed down the stretch. To be fair, the Los Angeles Rams have a much more competent ground game than the Packers did this year, but LA might not be able to pound the rock as successfully as initially expected against the Bears.



Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) against the Chicagp Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Jordan Love: 5-of-6 on passes between 10-20 yards



The Niners were able to generate a ton of offense by picking on the Bears' linebackers in the passing game. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco repeatedly ran intermediate routes to expose the middle of Chicago's defense. Green Bay was able to do the same for the most part.



Jordan Love completed over 83 percent of his attempts between 10 and 20 yards, gaining 85 yards and a touchdown from those passes. This is Matthew Stafford's bread and butter. He and Rams Head Coach Sean McVay should find little trouble scheming up ways to pick apart the Bears' defense with medium passes to Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and the rest of the Rams' weapons.

To see if the Rams take advantage of the tape between the Bears and Packers, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.