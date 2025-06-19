Rams’ Division Rival Gives Off Warning to Rest of NFL
The Los Angeles Rams must win the NFC West in 2025, just like they did in 2024, to maximize their chances of winning a Super Bowl. There are a lot of things that could go wrong for them next season, but arguably their biggest obstacle will be residing in their own division.
Other than the Rams, the San Francisco 49ers have been the most successful team from the NFC West year in and year out, consistently making it to the playoffs and oftentimes making it past the first round.
It feels like no matter what, this team always finds a way to have a lot of talent on their roster and make it difficult for everyone in the NFC. In 2024, they dealt with massive injuries across their team, and it led to them only winning six games.
Yet even when they fall, they ultimately end up winning. As of now, the 49ers are set up ridiculously well with a schedule that reflects that of a six-win team, but a roster that's built to go on another deep playoff run.
This is even more the case now that Robert Saleh has agreed to come back to the team as their defensive coordinator, after previously being the head coach for the New York Jets. 49ers star tight end George Kittle sounded off on how excited he was to have him back in the building on The Rich Eisen Show.
"He's really good at his job, and I'm really excited that we somehow convinced him to be our defensive coordinator again," Kittle said.
When Saleh was their defensive coordinator in the past, it allowed their defense to get into a different mode and was one of the best in the NFL. Just based on their top-end talent alone, they're one of the best, but with Saleh back in the building after getting more experience with another talented defense in the Jets, things are brewing in San Francisco, and it's not looking good for the Rams.
"He knows what he's talking about, he's inspiring, he gets the boys fired up, and he just happens to also be really, really smart. So, I'm pumped to have him back in the building, just hanging out with him a little bit, talking about stuff. You can just tell he's ready to roll this year, and he's gonna get the boys fired up".
The Rams have a good defense of their own and a much-improved offense, but the 49ers will be looking to get their revenge on them in 2025, as they got swept by the Rams in 2024. The 49ers will keep the Rams on their toes, and if they're not careful, might sweep the division from under their feet.
