Taking a Look at Some of the Rams’ Coaching Staff for 2025
I've covered all aspects of the Los Angeles Rams in 2025, including their entire offense, defense, and special teams unit. Before I can do a full team review, I believe it's important to go over the coaches and coordinators in charge of the team to see if the Rams have a good coaching staff around them.
When the Rams agreed to give Sean McVay a shot at being their head coach, he was one of the youngest head coaches relative to his peers, and that youth showed itself in his creative offensive schemes.
He's now heading into his ninth season being the head coach of the Rams, making him the fourth-longest tenured head coach in the NFL despite his age. McVay has led the Rams to two Super Bowl berths and is 7 - 4 in the playoffs overall.
Under McVay, the Rams have been very successful, and his position with the team is secured. Even if the Rams don't make it back to a Super Bowl in 2025, as long as they retain McVay, their future is bright due to their duo of young stars. With his savviness and ability to get the most out of his players, McVay is still one of the best head coaches in the league.
Mike LaFleur is the Rams' offensive coordinator, and 2025 will be his third year with the team. A portion of Puka Nacua's success as a rookie can be attributed to LaFleur's schemes and his ability to create explosive plays.
Now that the Rams have Davante Adams to pair with Nacua, their offense should return to its former luster and be top ten in the league, no doubt. A lot of that success falls on how well Matthew Stafford can execute the plays drawn up for their offense.
Chris Shula joined the Rams as an assistant linebacker coach in 2017 and has been with the team for as long as McVay has. The Rams have always had a defense that's tough to deal with, and Shula plays a big part in that.
2025 will be his second year as the defensive coordinator for the team. It can only be assumed that the Rams' defense will be better next season with the progression of their young players, as well as Shula having a full year of experience to draw from.
