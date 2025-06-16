Predicting How the Rams Will Perform in the NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to become back to back NFC West division winners in 2025. Last year, it came down to the wire with the Seattle Seahawks but the Rams ultimately pulled out victorious.
I’ve covered how they will fare against all of their opponents in the regular season, including their divisional rivals, but I haven’t gone over the second matchups between the Rams and the rest of the teams in the NFC West.
Their biggest competition last season may have been the Seahawks, but I think in 2025, they’re due for a regression. Sam Darnold can lead an explosive offense, but the Rams have shown that they can handle him.
I think the Rams should sweep the Seahawks next season. They’re still a talented roster, but I just don’t believe they can do much on offense to match up against the Rams' defensive line. Cooper Kupp doesn't move me much, and outside of him and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks don't have a lot of weapons.
The Arizona Cardinals will be an improved team defensively, but will that be enough to contend with the Rams for the division? They won eight games in 2024, and while I do think that number will go up, I don’t think they’ll hang with the Rams.
The Rams have historically kept Kyler Murray in check, and while Marvin Harrison Jr. poses a threat to their weak defensive back room, I don’t think it’ll be enough for them to win both games against the Rams.
I think the Rams and Cardinals will split the series between them, and I think the same thing will happen with the San Francisco 49ers. I do believe that the 49ers will be their fiercest competition for the division next season, especially if Christian McCaffrey is able to stay healthy and return to form in 2025.
Even if he can’t return to the player he used to be, the 49ers still have a lot of players who could give the Rams trouble. They’re already dealing with offensive line issues before the season has begun, which means Nick Bosa’s job only gets easier at disrupting the Rams' offense.
I don’t think the Rams will sweep the 49ers in 2025 like they did in 2024. They'll be out for revenge, and I think they'll be looking to make a statement against the Rams.
