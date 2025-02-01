Brother of Former NFL V.P. of Officiating Sounds Off On Referee Controversy
In a recent interview with Mad Dog Sports radio, former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino claims his brother believes the league is rigged and that Blandino signed an NDA that would prohibit him from revealing the truth.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Blandino said the following.
“My brother who is, that is convinced that I signed an NDA . . . when I left the league office that I cannot tell anybody that it’s rigged. We grew up in the same household, by the way. I said, ‘Listen, there’s no conspiracy. The officials — there’s too many variables, there’s too much going on. To me, it’s the hardest sport. When you think about football, with seven different officials, to say, ‘OK, I’m gonna rig this game’ or ‘the game is rigged from the league office down.’ The officials are just trying to get it right.”
The belief has been spurred on by certain penalties and calls deemed favorable towards the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and face of the NFL Patrick Mahomes. Due to the success of the team and the recent flooding of new fans after TE Travis Kelce began a public relationship with music superstar Taylor Swift, the belief is that the league wants Kansas City to win in order to drive up ratings, sales, and tv revenue.
This belief has also been driven by gambling being legalized nationwide and the league's promotion of websites that allow people to place wagers. When people lose money gambling, there is always something to blame for it besides the reality of the situation. That reality is that you lost.
The truth of the matter is that there is no league-wide conspiracy. How do I know that? Criminals are not smart or accountable. Any top criminal organization has some very foolish and loud mouth people at the bottom. All it takes is for one time, one person has to slip up and the entire conspiracy falls to the ground.
Sure, the people at the top of any criminal conspiracy will likely be safeguarded from punishment but the crime always gets revealed, especially with as many people watching the product or in some people's minds "the crime" unfolds in front of them. There is always someone there to take the fall.
To commit a perfect crime, one must be perfect in everything they do and to quote The Wire's Avon Barksdale "You only got to [mess] up once. Be a little slow, be a little late. Just once. And how you ain’t gonna never be slow, never be late?"
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE