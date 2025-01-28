Chiefs AFC Title Game Win Makes Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Much More Impressive
The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday night after Patrick Mahomes and company once again defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
This is Mahomes' fifth trip to the title game in six years as he goes not only for his fourth Super Bowl title but also an unprecedented third straight championship. As everyone in sports media talks about the Chiefs' dynasty, it should be mentioned that the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI remains one of the most improbable championship wins in NFL history.
The Rams' title win does not get enough love since it did not come against Mahomes. Yes, it did come against the team that defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs but that doesn't fit certain narratives. What doesn't get talked about enough is not only did the Rams win amid the Chiefs dynasty, but they also ended the Tom Brady dynasty in the process.
Yes, the Patriots dynasty did happen and everyone loves to talk about how the Patriot Way propelled the franchise to six Super Bowls. Rams fans know it well as two of those titles came against the franchise. However, the Patriots dynasty is one part of the real dynasty and that was Tom Brady. When Brady is able to leave New England and then win another Super Bowl the year after with a team that up to that point, had not won a playoff game since their victory in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003, it does minimize the Patriots, especially in the later years, while boosting Brady's greatness.
And the Rams simply did not care about any of that when they essentially ended Brady's career in the 2022 NFC Divisional Round. Brady would retire soon after, then unretire, play an additional season which we have all essentially wiped from our memories, and then officially retired following the 2023 season.
So often in sports media, we talk about teams and players who weren't able to get over the hump due to their rise taking place in the midst of a dynasty. Matthew Stafford and company are not a part of that conversation because when push came to shove, they won it all.
And if anyone ever questions if Sean McVay could defeat Mahomes and Reid, highlights from the most legendary Monday Night game in NFL history will show a scoreboard that says Rams 54 - Chiefs 51.
