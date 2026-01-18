Rams Gain Significant Defensive Advantage Before Bears Showdown

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams have learned massive news about the configuration of the Chicago Bears' offensive line. Here's the latest and how this development impacts the Rams.

Thuney to Left Tackle

Chicago Bears beat writer Brad Biggs, who covers the team for the Chicago Tribune, has reported that the Bears are moving guard Joe Thuney to left tackle for the injured Ozzy Trapilo and are moving backup guard Jordan McFadden to left guard.

This means the Bears' starting lineup for their offensive line will be Thuney, McFadden, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, and Darnell Wright. Backup tackle Braxton Jones is inactive so if a change is made at left tackle, Theo Benedet is expected to come in.

McFadden played his 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before spending this season on the Bears' practice squad. The Bears signed McFadden to the active roster in December.

How Does This Impact the Rams

This is massive. The Bears are reinforcing their left side with Thuney, who has extensive experience at the position after playing tackle last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. While Thuney is the Bears' best option at tackle, he's a star at guard and will be missed.

In the playoffs last season, the Eagles were able to capitalize on Thuney being flexed to tackle during Super Bowl LIX and despite the Chiefs having All-Pro caliber players at guard and center, they were unable to make up for Thuney's absence on the interior.

This is where the utilization of the Michael Hoecht role comes into play. If the Rams are able to force the Bears into passing downs and are able to then isolate McFadden in pass protection, the Rams will manufacture a lane towards Caleb Williams. When the Bears adjust, it will be up to Braden Fiske or Kobie Turner to win their one on one matchup to move Williams off his spot and in theory, into the arms of the defense.

Also expect the Bears to run heavily to the right side, as well as using a tight end and/ or running back to chip the EDGE defender before going out on a route. That player is likely Williams' check down and will advance to space unoccupied by advancing defenders.

Through injury, the Rams have a strategic advantage. The question now is their approach. Will Chris Shula dial up pressure, will he only rush four? His aggressiveness or lack of it will define this game.

