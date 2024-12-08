How Desperate are the Rams For a Win?
The Los Angeles Rams have been counted out all week by analysts and fans with their upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills. While the Bills bring their powerhouse offense led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Rams do indeed still have a chance at victory.
While the Rams are in a sticky situation given their opponents have already clinched a playoff spot and a division crown, while the Rams still chase down both for their own, the team has gained a majority of their contributors back. But does that mean the Rams will play desperate to do anything to win against the Bills?
Many Rams players have expressed that they "hold their destiny in their hands." After crawling back from way under the .500 mark to being at an even 6-6 record, the Rams have played with anything but desperation. Motivation has been shown by this Rams squad, and analyst Nick Wright has his own thoughts on how the game could go down.
"I think the Bills are really good, but I don't think they are 15-2 good," Wright said on First Things First. "I do think the edge goes to the desperate team. The Rams have to have it; the Bills want to have it. The Rams are better than their record suggests because when they have been whole, they have been, not better than the Bills, but better than a .500 team."
The Ram's current playoff probabilities sit as follows: Currently, the team has a 20% chance of a playoff berth. If they lose to the Bills, their chances sit at 13%. If they win, it will jump to 30%.
Former wide receiver Greg Jennings also thinks that the Rams may be able to sneak away with the victory given the situation the Rams find themselves in.
"I think Sean McVay is going to have something up his sleeve because of how they lost that game after they won the Super Bowl," Jennings said. "He (McVay) has the potential to disrupt whatever you're doing. This could be a letdown moment because of how you perform."
Whether the Rams' mindset is desperation or not, the destiny still sits in their hands, especially if they can take down a playoff-established team in the Bills.
