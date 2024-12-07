REPORT: Are the Rams in for a Long Day Against the Bills?
The Los Angeles Rams are will face arguably the best team remaining on their schedule Sunday at home when they take on the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the National Football League.
Buffalo is one of the highest scoring teams in the league and has one of the best rosters in the league. The Bills have gotten better over the years and look primed to make a playoff run this season.
However, there are five more games remaining before the playoffs and the Rams need to win every game that remains if they hope to make the playoffs. If the Rams are lucky, they may be able to afford one more loss, but that would be pushing it.
Nevertheless, the Rams and the Bills are coming off wins over inferior opponents and both teams could use a win on Sunday. Still, the Rams need to win much more desperately than the Bills do.
The Rams will have their hands full on Saturday against a Bills team that has embarrassed many teams this season. Buffalo has scored at least thirty points in 10 of their 12 games this season, the Rams must find a way to score in bunches and also contain Josh Allen and the Bills' offense.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team recently released his predictions for every Week 14 game. Like many others, Mosher believes the Bills will win their eighth game in a row, but he does not believe the Bills will score as much or as freely as they normally do.
Mosher predicts the Bills will win by three points in a hard-fought game.
"The Buffalo Bills looked dominant on Sunday Night Football, taking down the [San Francisco] 49ers with ease," Mosher said. "They’ll face another NFC West team in Week 14, with the Los Angeles Rams looking to steal the division.
"Matthew Stafford is always a threat, especially when his receivers are healthy. But the Bills' run game could be too much for the Rams' smaller defensive line to handle. Expect Los Angeles to stay in this game, but the Bills to win a close one on the road.
