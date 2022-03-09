Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Aaron Donald on the Super Bowl Aftermath—and Why He’d Consider Walking Away
Aaron Donald on the Super Bowl Aftermath—and Why He’d Consider Walking Away

Aaron Donald Reveals His Kids Play Major Factor in Retirement Decision

Aaron Donald has hinted at a potential retirement since right before the Super Bowl, saying if the Rams won, that this might be his last season in the league.

Well, the Rams did win, and now the 30-year-old has been pelted with questions about retirement ever since.

Donald has still not made up his mind.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Donald finally gave some explanation as to why he’s even considering retirement in the first place: his kids.

“I’m thinking about my kids, first, always,” Donald told Greg Bishop. “People who know me understand why.”

Donald has three kids, Jaeda, Aaron Jr. and Aaric. Jaeda is eight and the oldest, and she lives in Pittsburgh along with Aaron Jr. Aaric, who was born in September, lives in Southern California with Donald and his wife, Erica.

SI Recommends

Because of the distance between him and his oldest two kids, Donald has struggled mentally when he cannot be with them. Even after losing Super Bowl LIII, Donald said his anxiety afterwards stemmed a lot from missing out time with his children.

“When I came home, I just wasn’t myself,” Donald said. “If my kids’ situation is not in order, my world is not in order. Honestly, it has always been about [them].” 

This season was different for Donald, though. He talked to Jaeda and Aaron Jr. as much as he could, and he flew them out to California when they could. He took time off, which is a rarity for him in his career. This additional time made him realize how much he misses out on while training for football.

The three-time defensive player of the year did not hint at any particular decision about his retirement yet. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, check out Rams Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25)
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons’s Grievance Filing Expected Soon

The former 76ers guard is filing a grievance against his old organization in order to be paid for missed paychecks.

By Madison Williams
UNC’s Tyler Hansbrough celebrates win over Duke.
College Basketball

Tyler Hansbrough Said Coach K’s Farewell Tour Was Overdone

Hansbrough compared Mike Krzyzewski’s final game in Durham to a recent episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

By Dan Lyons
Von Miller after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams.
NFL

Report: Von Miller Wants to ‘Figure It Out’ With Rams

Miller is set to become a free agent on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

By Joseph Salvador
mlb-appletv
Play
Extra Mustard

MLB Makes Exclusive Deal With Apple TV+, So Get Ready to Pay

The gouging of sports fans continues to roll along

By Jimmy Traina
Kayla Harrison (l.), Mike Tyson (m.) and PFL CEO Peter Murray.
MMA

With Harrison Back, PFL Officials Focus on More Free Agents, Pay-Per-View Debut

“Our model is evolving, and we have the wherewithal to do a lot of things,” PFL CEO Peter Murray told ‘The Underground.’

By John Morgan, The Underground
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas.
NBA

Luka Dončić Is Thriving After the Mavericks’ Midseason Gamble

The three-time NBA All-Star has picked up his play after the arrival of trade deadline additions Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

By Michael Shapiro
AP22068086932502
Play
Betting

Big East, Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC tournaments begin today

Plus, picks, tournament schedules, results and analysis.

By Kyle Wood
nfl-mailbag-packers-jordan-love
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Are the Packers Done With Jordan Love?

Aaron Rodgers is returning to Green Bay, so the team will have to decide whether to keep or trade his backup. Plus, Russell Wilson, draft buzz and more.

By Albert Breer