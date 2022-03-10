Before the Super Bowl, Rodney Harrison reported live on NBC that Aaron Donald would consider retirement had the Rams won the championship.

However, Donald did not mean for that discussion with Harrison to be made public.

Donald told Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop he had a “personal” conversation where he told Harrison “Honestly, you never know … This could be my last year.” The eight-time Pro Bowler didn’t expect Harrison to go on NBC and reveal that conversation to the world.

“I wouldn’t expect [Harrison] to do something like that,” Donald said. “I wouldn’t want him to.”

Donald did reveal to Bishop that he has truly considered retirement, referencing spending time with his kids and his wife as reasons why.

While Donald thinks everything over, the Rams have reportedly offered to re-negotiate Donald’s deal despite there being three years left on the deal. Rams general manager Les Snead said they aren’t worried about Donald not being with the team next year.

So while Donald hasn’t officially announced his return, Los Angeles seems to expects him to be a Ram in 2022.

