SEC Quarterback Predicted to Be Rams' Matthew Stafford's Heir
When the 2025 NFL season comes to a conclusion, the discussion of what life after Matthew Stafford will look like will become the dominant question and once again, Oklahoma's John Mateer's name is being whispered as a potential option, this time by Pro Football Network's Owain Jones, who has the team selecting Mateer in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, via a recent mock.
Mateer would be the second Oklahoma quarterback selected in the first round by the Rams, with the first being Sam Bradford in 2010.
"John Mateer is an exciting dual-threat quarterback whose exemplary 2024 season with the Washington State Cougars has gone underrated," wrote Jones. "This is exemplified by the fact that he is the top returning quarterback in college football with an 84.9 PFSN College QB+ grade."
"The 6’1”, 219-pound prospect is a gifted passer with a high-level arm. Mateer threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in Pullman, picking defenses apart. Furthermore, the now-Oklahoma quarterback thrived under pressure, ranking fifth nationally with a passer rating of 94.3 when pressured, and can change his arm angles when throwing on the run."
"Mateer is elusive as a rushing threat. He has 826 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, while forcing 54 missed tackles and having an EPA of 0.61 when scrambling. The new Sooners slinger plays with his hair on fire. He is a true impact player, and if he can replicate his dynamic play style in 2025, he has the potential to dominate the SEC."
Considering Sean McVay's high praise of Jayden Daniels, Mateer projects as the perfect quarterback for his system, with his legs adding an element McVay has never had in a full-time starting quarterback.
Mateer has many reasons to be successful as Oklahoma overhauled their roster with a massive infusion of new talent as their general manager Jim Nagy looks to build a resume that would give him an oppertunity to perform the role at the NFL, if he chooses to go that route.
Oklahoma also hired Mateer's offensive coordinator from Washington State, Ben Arbuckle, to become the Sooner's OC.
Mateer was phenomenal when put in a position to succeed. If he can bring that 2024 early-season fire to the Sooners, the Rams may have a fearless baller commanding their offense in the near future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE