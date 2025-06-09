Manning or Mateer: Will Rams Future Quarterback Be in Rivalry?
Sooner or later, the Rams need to start to address the future of the quarterback position. Matthew Stafford laughed at the thought of playing flag football in the Olympics in 2028 so it's likely in his mind that he's set to retire after his deal expires after 2026.
Thus, the Rams may have to use the first-round pick in 2026, acquired from the Falcons, along with other trade compensation, to select the quarterback of the future, and that man may play across Red River.
Red River, the body of water that cuts Texas from Oklahoma, is the namesake of the famous annual rivalry that takes place at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. In the 2025 Red River Rivalry, the Rams may be witnessing their top two quarterback prospects play against each other as ESPN's Jordan Reid named Texas' Arch Manning and Oklahoma's John Mateer on his shortlist of top prospects to know.
"Where he excels: Manning has started just two college games, throwing for 583 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in those starts," wrote Reid.
"He has a well-put-together frame, allowing him to avoid defenders in the pocket and bounce off tacklers in open space as a runner. Manning has a picture-perfect base and smooth delivery as a passer. He doesn't have much experience in that department, as Texas used him primarily as a runner in 2024, but his prototypical build and physical tools were apparent on tape and give him immense potential. He will be under the tutelage of one of the country's best QB developers in Steve Sarkisian, but Manning's lack of experience makes him more likely to be in the 2027 draft class at the earliest."
"Where he needs work: Manning has only 95 career passing attempts, so his sample size is small and more development is necessary. He had a habit of sticking to his primary read too long in his starts, leading to poor decision-making. He will need to improve his timing in getting through progressions and knowing when to move off his first read. He could also use his mobility much more on non-designed QB runs to help string together positive plays. He'll be tested on these things early, as the Longhorns start the season at defending national champion Ohio State."
It's clear Manning has his family's touch on the football, and his athleticism is evident. What's not clear is his ability to operate the offense. There simply hasn't been enough film on Manning to make a determination if he's a top-caliber quarterback prospect, and even if he is, he might not even declare for this year's draft.
Imagine taking over Cam Ward's offense and then outplaying Ward by miles. That's what John Mateer did at Washington State in 2024, and now reunited with Ben Arbuckle, his offensive coordinator with the Cougars, both men look to make noise in Norman, Oklahoma.
"Where he excels: Mateer joins the Sooners after three seasons at Washington State. He broke out in 2024, finishing with 3,139 passing yards and 29 touchdowns to only seven interceptions. He's an aggressive playmaker who has all sorts of funky releases, allowing him to reposition his body and still get the ball out effectively. He has easy arm strength and isn't hesitant to make far-hash throws. Mateer is a fierce competitor and an extremely effective runner on scrambles and designed QB runs, rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He represents a clear upgrade for an Oklahoma offense that struggled mightily in 2024."
"Where he needs work: Thanks to Washington State's schedule, Mateer was able to get away with bad habits in the pocket that won't fly in the SEC. He tends to be a tick slow on reads, relying on his arm power to alleviate tardiness in his progressions. The arm overconfidence also leads to him passing up easier shallow reads for more challenging deeper throws. He'll be tested against a schedule featuring eight SEC schools and a Week 2 nonconference game against Michigan. If he passes with flying colors, Mateer could climb draft boards quickly."
Two quarterbacks for the Rams to watch in 2025.