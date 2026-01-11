How Rams' Leaders Stepped Up When it Mattered vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, kicking off the 2026 NFL Playoffs against a team the Rams hoped to get revenge against a team who defeated them in the regular season.

The Rams entered this game as the fifth seed and a win would put them in good position to play another team who defeated them during the regular season, based on how the rest of the games finished.

With a 34-31 victory in the books, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , Davante Adams , and Colby Parkinson spoke from the podium while Nate Landman, Kobie Turner, Cobie Durant, and Puka Nacua were among the others who shared their thoughts and opinions from the locker room.

Watch Kobie Turner' Press Conference Below

The Rams Have All Three Defensive Captains Back Into the Fold

For the first time in over a month, the Rams had Kobie Turner, Nate Landman, and Quentin Lake back on the field. All three men are the Rams' captains on defense and their impact was felt. Turner's leadership echos through his words in the same way Sean McVay operates his franchie.

McVay spoke about all three when answering a question on Lake's return earlier in the week.

“I think it's big because he's so versatile and he's so physical," stated Turner. "He's really just so productive in general. His communication, his command, similar to some of the things we've talked about with [Inside Linebacker Nate] Landman or [Defensive End] Kobie Turner, there's a reason why he's been voted a captain for our group. He's got this presence where you just feel better."

"You look at guys like him and [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams], getting them back. You just feel better about your team when you add two players of that caliber. Specifically as it relates to the defense, he's so versatile. He does so many things for us. I thought that was a real edge he provided for us in terms of some of the production, particularly setting edges and doing some of the things that we ask of the star. When we're in our base defense, he's very active as a fit safety in the run defense. It's going to be big because these guys do a great job with that.”

