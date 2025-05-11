Could Oklahoma Superstar Become Rams' Next Gunslinger?
While the rhetoric around the 2025 quarterback class revolves around Arch Manning, Doug Nussmeier, Drew Allar, and LaNorris Sellers, there is a hidden duel-threat gunslinger in Norman, Oklahoma, who is about to open a can of whoop...on the SEC.
In 2024, John Mateer was an unknown quarterback prospect who became the successor to Cam Ward at Washington State. What if I told you Mateer was a better quarterback for the Cougars than Ward.
Mateer put up a 64.6 percent completion percentage with 3,139 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 826 rushing yards for 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Mateer got Washington State off to a fast start, defeating Washington to win the Apple Cup and were on the verge of the College Football Playoffs. However, it all fell apart with a couple of shock losses to end the season with head coach Jake Dickert making a shocking midnight move to Wake Forrest.
Mateer then exited Washington State and transferred to Oklahoma with his offensive coordinator in Pullman, Ben Arbuckle.
Now at Oklahoma, surrounded by more weapons, Mateer could be on the verge of a breakthrough season against SEC competition. Thus, Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer named Mateer as an impact player in 2025.
"It was worth it to stay up late in 2024 to watch the Washington State Cougars just to see what Mateer could do with the football in his hands." Wrote Fischer.
"He was as capable of taking over a game with his arm and his legs as any signal-caller in throwing for 3,139 yards, rushing for 826 yards and scoring a whopping 44 times. He’s moved to Norman, Okla., to test his game at the next level in the SEC, and it’s not placing too much pressure on him to say that as Mateer goes, so do the Sooners. Not only will he have a significant impact on the team between the lines, but his play could determine whether there’s a larger reset at the program or if OU can get back to its normal position of winning double-digit games."
Mateer would be that dynamic option Sean McVay is looking for and could be the Rams' next quarterback should he have a good season.
A player to keep an eye on.
