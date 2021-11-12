Rams vs. 49ers Week 10 Preview: Will L.A.'s New Additions Have an Impact?

The Los Angeles Rams are officially all in for the 2021 NFL season. After adding linebacker Von Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos, the Rams have signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract.

After looking abysmal offensively against the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Matthew Stafford will look to rebound immediately against their division rivals. Although the San Francisco 49ers have not been an elite team this season, any NFC West matchup is important and volatile. Going into the bye after Week 10, the Rams need to win their first game against the 49ers and return to playing their brand of football.

1. How will Odell Beckham Jr. fit into the Rams offense?

The Sean McVay offense is built off of a balanced approach while establishing the running game. When Darrell Henderson is running well, the Rams' play-action builds into the offense and creates more opportunities across the board. Adding Beckham into any offensive scheme improves their ceiling. With Cooper Kupp already performing at an elite level, the Rams now have four impressive pass catchers with Beckham, Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson at their disposal. Anyone not named Kupp will likely see a slight decrease in target share, but the coverage from opposing defenses will be much more straight up for the remainder of the season. After losing DeSean Jackson, Beckham provides another deep threat to take the top off of defenses.

2. How will the Rams respond to a primetime loss?

For the first time this season, the Rams looked completely lost on the offensive end. With the offensive line being pushed around in pass protection, the McVay offense was not running smoothly. Facing Nick Bosa and a defense allowing 25.3 points per game, Stafford will need to remain calm under pressure. The 49ers consistently rush four and produce pressure without bringing a blitz, so the running game and the offensive line will have to rebound after a trouncing from the Titans. While the game plan is important, the Rams will have to keep their winning mentality going into a potential trap game.

"We don't look at records. We don't look at any of that stuff," Cornerback Darious Williams said. "We know that our division is arguably the best division. We know at any time in the season, teams can just come back and start rallying and winning, so we just look at them as the same opponent that we've been looking at them as, and we're just coming out to try to dominate."

What does the 49ers' quarterback position look like?

Assuming the Rams' offense doesn't put the defense in poor positions, the Rams should be able to hold their own defensively. The 49ers have not had any consistency at the quarterback position this season and nothing suggests that will end this week. With both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance having already suffered injuries this season, resulting in infrequent playing time, who knows what each week will bring. It appears 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remains committed to Garoppolo, holding the starting nod instead of grooming the rookie Lance. However, there is a chance the Rams get looks at both quarterbacks throughout the night with specific packages centered around Lance's capabilities. This game could perhaps be the first look at Miller in a Rams uniform if his ankle checks out ahead of game time, chasing down the 49ers' two passers.

Season Records: Rams (7-2), 49ers (3-5)

Previous Meeting: 49ers defeated the Rams on November 29, 2020, in a 23-20 game.

Odds: Rams -4

Stat: The 49ers have won the last four meetings.

Keep An Eye On: How the Rams offensive line rebounds after an out-of-character performance last week.

Rams' Key To Victory: Return to playing L.A. Rams football, run the ball, make sure to limit the 49ers running game, and make Jimmy Garappolo 'beat' you.

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

