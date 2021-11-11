Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Report: WR Odell Beckham Jr. Finalizing Deal to Sign With Rams

    The Rams are nearing a deal with another big star, adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. into the fold.
    Rams general manager Les Snead strikes again.

    The Rams are finalizing a deal to bring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to L.A., according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Beckham cleared waivers following his release of the Browns, making him a free agent as the Rams scoop up the three-time Pro Bowler. Beckham weighed his options, not singing immediately, and while the Rams weren't the team initially reported to be the front runner to land him, Beckham joins an already stacked wide receiver group that includes the likes of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson to name a few. 

    While injuries have been a problem in recent seasons for Beckham, it's a low-risk move for the Rams, as they already have two high-end pass-catchers to rely on if health doesn’t permit.

    Based on the Rams' depth at wide receiver, this is a move that unequivocally elevates the group from top to bottom. The team needed additional depth after Tutu Atwell suffered a season-ending shoulder surgery and the recent departure of DeSean Jackson.

    As a member of the Browns, Beckham caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of a three-year span. 

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

