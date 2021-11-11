Rams at 49ers Week 10: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for their second primetime showing in two weeks as they'll play under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
Recent history suggests the 49ers have the Rams' number, but in how the season has played out this far, L.A. has every reason to be confident in this road contest. The oddsmakers currently have the Rams set as 4-point favorites.
While the Rams have run out an offense that ranks top five in many categories across the board, the 49ers' offensive efforts have largely been mediocre as they shuffle through quarterbacks with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both getting reps up to this point.
Sunday's telecast will feature Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese on the call.
Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.
Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Current Records: Rams (7-2), 49ers (3-5)
Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT
Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Fubo.tv
Radio: 93.1 JACK FM
