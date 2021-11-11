Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    Rams at 49ers Week 10: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the 49ers in Week 10 at Levi's Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
    The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for their second primetime showing in two weeks as they'll play under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. 

    Recent history suggests the 49ers have the Rams' number, but in how the season has played out this far, L.A. has every reason to be confident in this road contest. The oddsmakers currently have the Rams set as 4-point favorites.

    While the Rams have run out an offense that ranks top five in many categories across the board, the 49ers' offensive efforts have largely been mediocre as they shuffle through quarterbacks with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both getting reps up to this point.

    Sunday's telecast will feature Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese on the call.

    Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

    Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

    Current Records: Rams (7-2), 49ers (3-5)

    Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT

    Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

    TV: ESPN

    Streaming: Fubo.tv

    Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

