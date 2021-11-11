Rams C Brian Allen Nursing Elbow Injury, Status vs. 49ers in Question

Brian Allen has stepped into an expanded role this season, starting nine games at center.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Allen suffered an elbow injury against the Titans last Sunday night, making his game status for Week 10 unclear. Allen will be a non-participant in the team's Thursday practice.

"He won't be a participant today," McVay said of Allen. “Came out a little bit sore after the game so we’ll see what his week looks like as we progress.”

While there will be a more concrete picture of whether or not Allen will play against the 49ers in the coming days, McVay confirmed that Coleman Shelton would be the next man up if Allen is inactive on Monday night.

“Coleman Shelton’s done a great job,” McVay said. “We really saw him play a lot of snaps in the preseason. He got better and better. He’s always been a really sharp guy, but then I think you see the physical reps that really were illustrated by the way that he played in the preseason against some really good players. And then we saw that every day in camp and every day out here when we’re competing in practice. He’s done a great job, just did an excellent job in the walk-through and so if Brian isn’t able to go – which we hope he is – have a lot of confidence in Coleman.”

Shelton is in his third season with the Rams, where he's primarily been used as a depth piece along the interior. This season, Shelton has logged just nine offensive snaps – all of which came in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.

This week, Shelton will garner a surge of snaps with the first-team offense until Allen returns to the practice field.

