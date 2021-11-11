Matthew Stafford Weighs in on the Rams Adding Odell Beckham Jr.

Matthew Stafford gives his impression of the Rams adding Odell Beckham Jr. into the pass-catching group.

The Los Angeles Rams took their aggressive nature one step further on Thursday when the club signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal, as first reported by ESPN's Adem Schefter.

Beckham, who wanted out of Cleveland, was released by the Browns and went unclaimed after going through waivers. He then became a free agent, open to sign with any team before ultimately agreeing to a contract that will land him in L.A., joining a wide receiver group that contains Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson as the team's main passing targets already in place.

Beckham unequivocally makes the offense better by inserting his star-studded skill set into the fold. Meanwhile, his role will presumably look different than it has in previous seasons, as Beckham won't have to be the No. 1 target as Cooper Kupp sits among the league leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Like every quarterback, adding notable pass-catchers to the offense brings them joy. That can be said for Matthew Stafford as his wide receiver group took another step forward in the firepower they now possess.

"What he's been able to do in his career is well documented," Stafford said of Beckham. "He's a very talented player, a pro bowl receiver and it's on me to get him the ball when he has opportunities."

Stafford acknowledged that it will take time to build a rapport with Beckham, but added that as soon as he gets to L.A., the two of them will be on the field working to build chemistry with one another.

"I know as a player, the more talented players you can accumulate the better," Stafford said. "We're excited to have both Von (Miller) and Odell that we've picked up through either free agency or trade. It's on us as players to wrap our arms around them, bring them in, show them how we do it and bring them along as quickly as we can."

After coming over from the Detroit Lions this offseason, who've largely been sellers instead of buyers during Stafford's time there, this is somewhat unfamiliar territory for him. He said today following the announcement of Beckham coming to L.A., that not much surprises him anymore given the Rams' aggressiveness to push things ahead.

"I mean, nothing really surprises me anymore, to tell you the truth."

Beckham dealt with injuries last season in Cleveland that sidelined him for nine games. However, this season, while his production includes just 17 receptions and 232 yards, he's played with a clean bill of health and the reason for his lack of involvement was largely a result of the system the Browns run offensively.

In joining the Rams, Beckham is hopeful to show glimpses of the moments he had earlier in his career as a member of the Giants.

"I'm just excited that he's part of our team," Stafford said. "As far as what defenses do – I haven't played a lot of defense in my life – but I imagine the more receivers we can get down the field, the scarier it's gotta be."

