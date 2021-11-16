Odell Beckham Jr. Reflects on Blowout Loss to 49ers in Rams Debut

Odell Beckham Jr. gives his analysis on what transpired in his Rams debut Monday night against the 49ers.

With all the anticipation leading up to Odell Beckham Jr. making his Rams debut under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, it was supposed to be a statement game for L.A. facing their division rival, the 49ers.

Beckham only gathered one day of practice at the Rams headquarters upon taking the field with his new club. Despite still becoming fimilar with the verbiage, offensive scheme and playbook, Beckham suited up as one of the Rams' starting wide receivers on Monday night.

Beckham's contributions were limited – as expected – but the Rams' overall performance was a daunting one, dropping their second divisional game of the season as L.A. fell short of the 49ers by the final score of 31-10.

The box score will suggest the Rams were outplayed and that couldn’t be any more accurate. The Rams did not look like the same team they were during the first eight weeks of the season.

Following the Rams loss on Monday night – marking consecutive losses for the first time this season – Beckham reflected on his Rams debut on how things played out.

"They played better than us in all phases of the game," Beckham said. "That's the moral of the story. If you're trying to find what happened – they just outplayed us."

Beckham played just 15 snaps, running 11 routes, seeing three targets and logging two receptions. Beckham said after the game he felt ready, but collectively it just wasn’t the Rams' night.

"I was excited and I felt like I was ready for the moment. ... It just wasn't our night," Beckham said. "There's no way around it, it just wasn't our night, in all three phases of the game. They ran the ball well, they stopped us on offense and they just beat us."

After an urgent last couple of days to prepare for his first game in a Rams uniform, Beckham will have two weeks to prepare for his next game. The Rams head into their bye week with adjustments to be made all around but it also allows for newcomers – Beckham and outside linebacker Von Miller – to get more familiar with the influx of things that they're trying to consume all at once.

"Lick your wounds and get ready for one of the best teams in the NFL, Green Bay at Lambeau," Beckham said.

The Rams will head to Lambeau Field for an even bigger test in Week 12 and face the Packers, who sit atop the NFC.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.