Rams GM Les Snead 'Not Concerned' With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Fit Alongside Other Receivers

Les Snead has proven time and time again to be one of the most aggressive general managers in the NFL. His pursuit to land star-studded players via trade and free agency has been well documented.

On Wednesday, Snead was at it again, signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal.

Following the new addition, questions began to boil regarding how Beckham fits with the Rams given his outspoken personality and recent tendencies to demand a high volume of targets in the passing game. With the Rams' wide receiver core already possessing proven pass-catchers, Beckham factors to be the third option among the group.

Snead spoke to reporters after the signing was made official, detailing confidence in why he believes Beckham is ultimately a good fit in L.A. despite leaving Cleveland on poor terms.

Snead illustrated that he was not worried about his new receiver's ability to fit in despite joining the team in of the middle of the season.

“Not concerned but that’s still evolving,” Snead said of Beckham's fit. “We wouldn’t have, let’s call it, partnered with Odell if we felt like it was going to be a concern, but the chemistry aspect still has to evolve.”

One factor that gives Snead a boost of confidence is Beckham's communication he's already had with the wide receivers already on the roster. Snead stated that Beckham wanted to get "their blessing" before making his decision on which team he wanted to sign with and ultimately joining the Rams.

"He did not want to come to the Rams until he chatted with our wide receiver group," Snead said.

The Rams' depth at wide receiver has diminished in recent weeks following season-ending injuries to Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris. Meanwhile, DeSean Jackson requested to be traded or waived, which put the team without three wide receivers that they initially had at their disposal.

Prior to coming to terms with Beckham, Snead says the Rams placed a claim on wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who was released by the Tennessee Titans. Reynolds, who played four seasons with the Rams, was then claimed by the Detroit Lions.

"We joked it might be easier to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. than Josh Reynolds based on where we were in the calendar year," Snead said. "That being because Josh Reynolds had to clear waivers, which he didn't."

While the Rams have continued to stay aggressive despite falling short of obtaining Reynolds, their pursuit of Beckham from the front office, coaching staff and players was a collective effort in bringing him aboard.

Snead signaled confidence that Beckham's character along with his demeanor in wanting to win, will mesh well with the players the team already has in the building, saying “You can come here with a personality. You can come here with a brand. But when you walk into the building, Rams football is very important.”

