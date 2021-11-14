Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Receives Fine From the NFL

Jalen Ramsey is one of the latest players to receive a fine from the NFL as the league continues its crackdown.

The NFL has begun cracking down on taunting penalties this season and as a result of it, the league has received much scrutiny.

Many believe the officials have been overboard on this season's taunting calls as players have been penalized at times for just showing raw emotion on the field. There's been a disconnect between NFL officials, players on the field and the way fans have perceived specific calls.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was one of the latest players to receive a fine worth $10,300 from the NFL for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in last week's game against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The penalty occurred after the play in which Ramsey had intercepted quarterback Ryan Tannehill on a pass intended for wide receiver A.J. Brown. Following the play on the ball, Ramsey got up from the ground and made contact with Brown.

Whether there was intent from Ramsey to do so or not can be up for debate, but this is one of the latest examples of the NFL's crackdown.

Rams coach Sean McVay said the following on the Coach McVay Show, talking about the unsportsmanlike conduct call by the officials:

“In a lot of instances, I think anytime you have a new rule that you’re implementing, there’s going to be a heightened sense of awareness on those types of things and you’ve seen some calls that have been made that are some judgment calls,” McVay said. “The one that occurred yesterday, for example, what it appeared to me – and again, I’m not criticizing, I’m just saying what it appeared. Jalen makes a great pick, he’s trying to get up. And you guys have seen when he makes an interception, he runs around, so he’s getting up to go run. It coincided with him running into A.J. Brown and then it looks like to me he’s actually getting ready to help A.J. up, and that results in him getting a taunting penalty which I’ve got a tough time really believing that that’s what Jalen was doing. I think the intentions were pure and unfortunately, that didn’t help us out in that instance, but I know what Jalen was doing right there. I trust him, and I don’t think that’s what occurred."

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.