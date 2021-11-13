Odell Beckham Jr. Details His Decision That Led Him to Sign With the Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. took to the podium on Saturday, discussing his decision to sign with the Rams.

After clearing waivers following his release from the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had several takers that began showing interest.

Ultimately, Beckham determined the Los Angeles Rams were the best option for him as he and the team agreed to terms on a one-year contract that can pay him up to $4.25 million this season.

On Saturday, Beckham went through his first practice with the Rams at their team headquarters in Thousands Oaks, CA. Following practice, Beckham took to the podium for his introductory press conference since joining his new team.

"It felt right in my heart," Beckham said on why he chose to sign with the Rams.

While his decision was one he thought long and hard about – taking his time before settling on a team – Beckham browsed his options, accordingly.

“Everything just fell into place," Beckham said. "There was no predetermined decision.”

"I took a lot of time in the decision making and it wasn’t to build anticipation or nothing," Beckham said. "This is my life and I feel like I’ve been through a lot."

Teams such as the Packers, Seahawks, Saints, Chiefs and Patriots were also reportedly in on pursuing Beckham. However, one aspect that the Rams could offer that each of those other franchises could not was the bright lights of Los Angeles.

“I’ve always loved the west coast," Beckham said. "You wake up, I would say 75 (degrees) but it feels a little more than that. It’s nice, it’s sunny. It’s hard to not be motivated to want to be great.”

A pivotal part in Beckham coming to the Rams was the recruiting pitch not just from general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay, but the campaign led by the players.

“You want to be where you feel loved, and wanted, and welcomed,” Beckham said of the conversations he had via FaceTime with Rams players this week. “I just got that feeling from Von (Miller), Jalen (Ramsey), all of them, the receivers."

Beckham displayed immense gratitude for the opportunity to play for the Rams in speaking with reporters Saturday. The only factor that didn't sit right for him was when he received the news about wide receiver Robert Woods suffering a torn ACL the first day he arrived at the team facility. Beckham went on to say, "there's no words to describe that feeling" in showing empathy for Woods.

"Everything felt right about coming here, except that moment," Beckham said of Woods' season-ending injury. "This is a guy who called me on the phone on FaceTime. We shared words and just how excited we were to work together, for me to be able to learn from him."

Beckham called the news "disheartening" before later adding that he feels a greater sense of urgency. With Woods now sidelined for the remainder of the season, Beckham factors to be one of the primary pass-catchers on offense alongside Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

Beckham is slated to make his Rams debut Monday night at Levi's Stadium when the Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in primetime, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

