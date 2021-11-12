Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Former Teammate John Johnson III Questions Odell Beckham Jr.'s Decision to Join Rams

    Former teammate John Johnson III is skeptical about Odell Beckham Jr.'s fit with the Rams.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams have added another star to the mix, signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal on Thursday.

    Former teammate of Beckham, John Johnson III who came to Cleveland this offseason after spending four years with the Rams, questions his fit in Los Angeles.

    "I just feel like they had a good thing going like a complete offense," Johnson said of the Rams. "I don’t know. I just feel like from being in L.A., I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, pass game, screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp." 

    Kupp sits atop the notable wide receiver stats, leading the NFL in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,019) and touchdowns (10) through the first nine games of the season. 

    "Obviously, Odell is a big name," Johnson said. "He’s going to want that attention as well. So, it will be interesting. Coach (Sean) McVay is one of the best doing it. I know he will find a way to get it done. But just right off the bat, I wouldn’t really want to go there if I were him. But we’ll see how it goes, and I wish him the best."

    Johnson points to the fact that Beckham will be joining a wide receiver group that aside from Kupp, also includes Robert Woods and Van Jefferson. Woods has logged 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns, where Jefferson's sophomore campaign has seen 27 catches for 433 yards and three touchdowns.

    Johnson finds himself with a connection to both Beckham and the Rams, so his perspective on the hot topic was one he ran with during his Thursday press conference in all different directions.

    "They are going to find a way to get him the ball," Johnson later added. "Matt Stafford is one of the best doing it right now. They have an electric offense. They are fun to watch. I’m going to be tuned in and see how it goes. But that’s a good situation to go to if you’re a wide receiver, I know that."

    After leaving the Rams as a free agent and joining the Browns, Johnson has registered 31 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

