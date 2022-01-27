Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

The Rams have released its Wednesday injury report ahead of the NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that left tackle Andrew Whitworth is on track to play against the 49ers after missing last week's game in Tampa Bay due to a knee injury. McVay also expressed optimism for defensive lineman Greg Gaines and wide receiver Van Jefferson.

As for the 49ers, left tackle Trent Williams did not participate in Wednesday's practice, though coach Kyle Shanahan did demonstrate confidence he could play on Sunday.

Here's how the Rams and 49ers stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the NFC Championship matchup:

Rams Injury Report Did Not Participant (DNP) OL Joe Noteboom (chest)

DL Greg Gaines (toe)

WR Van Jefferson (knee) Limited Participant (LP) RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

OL Andrew Whitworth (knee) (The Rams held a walk-through on Wednesday, making this injury report an estimation, per the team). 49ers Injury Report Did Not Participant (DNP) DL Nick Bosa (rest)

C Alex Mack (rest)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

RB Jeff Wilson (ankle) Limited Participant (LP) CB Ambry Thomas (knee) Full Participant (FP) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

