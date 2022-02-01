Rams 'Not Closing the Door' on Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day Returning for Super Bowl

The Rams could be getting some reinforcements back ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson has been sidelined since Week 17 with a knee injury and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day has missed extensive time this season – last playing in Week 7 prior to suffering a pectoral injury.

On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay indicated that additional help ahead of Super Bowl LVI could be on the way. While McVay didn’t make any guarantees, he said that he's leaving the door open for viable returns.

"There's definitely a possibility," McVay said of Henderson and Joseph-Day making their returns. "I want to make sure that I sit down and (talk to) those guys about how they're feeling before anything becomes official, but I definitely am not closing the door on the possibility of those three guys being able to participate.”

McVay also eluded to the possibility of cornerback Robert Rochell entering the Super Bowl picture following a stint on injured reserve. Rochell has missed time since Week 14 with a chest injury.

The Rams are also observing the status of tight end Tyler Higbee, who suffered a knee injury in the Conference Championship against the 49ers. Higbee left the game in the first quarter and was unable to return.

He's considered day-to-day as his availability for Super Bowl LVI remains in question.

